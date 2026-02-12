Virgin Australia Appoints New Customer Chief

Virgin Australia has announced the appointment of Andrew Cleary as its new chief customer officer and chief executive of Velocity Frequent Flyer, effective March 23. This strategic move consolidates all customer experience functions under a single team, aimed at accelerating initiatives across both the airline and its loyalty program. Virgin Australia is a major Australian airline providing domestic and international travel services. Velocity Frequent Flyer is its loyalty program, offering members rewards and benefits.

Cleary brings a wealth of experience to the role, joining from Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong, where he spearheaded the global customer experience team. His responsibilities included overseeing loyalty programs, customer relationship management (CRM), data and insights, and product innovation. Prior to his tenure at Mandarin Oriental, Cleary spent over seven years at Qantas, holding senior management positions across loyalty transformation, alliance partnerships, and investor relations.

His diverse background spans aviation, hospitality, and retail sectors. The appointment signals Virgin Australia’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and leveraging its Velocity Frequent Flyer program for growth.

Nick Rohrlach, the current head of Velocity and Virgin Australia’s regional airlines group executive, will depart from the company on April 30. The change in leadership is expected to bring renewed focus on customer-centric strategies and innovation within the organisation.