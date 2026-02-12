Ramsay Acquires National Capital Private Hospital

Ramsay Health Care has received the green light from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to proceed with the acquisition of the assets and operations of National Capital Private Hospital. The hospital was previously under the management of Healthscope’s receivers and managers. Ramsay Health Care is a global hospital group operating a network of hospitals and healthcare facilities. It provides a range of clinical services, from routine to complex medical procedures.

The company initially announced the sale agreement on December 23rd, signalling its intent to expand its presence in the Australian healthcare market. However, Ramsay did not disclose the specific financial terms or purchase price associated with the acquisition.

The completion of the transaction is anticipated to occur within the first quarter of the 2027 financial year. This acquisition further strengthens Ramsay’s portfolio of hospitals and healthcare facilities across Australia, building on Healthscope’s restructuring.

The purchase of National Capital Private Hospital represents a strategic move for Ramsay, solidifying its position in the competitive Australian healthcare landscape. The company continues to seek growth opportunities to expand its reach and service offerings.