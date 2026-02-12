Senator Matthew Canavan has accused Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock of “gaslighting” Australians regarding the true state of the economy. The Senator voiced concerns that portraying the economy as merely “okay” misrepresents the financial struggles faced by many households. Canavan argued that such assessments could incite anger among the population if they feel misled about the actual economic conditions. The Reserve Bank of Australia is the nation’s central bank. It is responsible for maintaining financial stability and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Canavan highlighted the difficulties faced by Australians in providing for themselves, asserting that their economic well-being has deteriorated at an unprecedented rate in Australian economic history. He emphasized that the fundamental concern regarding the economy revolves around people’s capacity to meet their basic needs, a capacity he believes has been significantly undermined.

In response to such criticisms, Governor Bullock clarified that her assessment of the economy as “okay” does not imply that it is performing exceptionally well. She acknowledged that while certain sectors, such as the labour market, demonstrate positive trends, overall economic growth remains subdued. Bullock attributed this lack of robust growth to weak productivity levels, indicating a systemic issue hindering stronger economic performance.

Bullock conceded that the absence of strong productivity growth is a cause for concern. However, she also pointed out that a positive aspect of the current economic climate is that most people are currently employed. Her comments underscore the complexity of the economic situation, with some areas showing resilience while others face significant challenges.