Novonix to Benefit from US Trade Duties

Novonix is set to benefit from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s final determinations imposing antidumping and countervailing duties on anode active materials (AAM) imported from China. The duties, which amount to at least 160 per cent, include individual rates of 93.5 per cent for certain exporters and 102.7 per cent China-wide, in addition to countervailing duties of approximately 66.8 per cent. A final ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) is expected in March 2026.

Novonix CEO Mike O’Kronley stated that these measures will “strengthen the foundation for domestic production of critical battery materials, accelerate investment in US manufacturing, and support the creation of high-quality advanced manufacturing jobs.” The company operates North America’s most advanced synthetic graphite production facility. Novonix focuses on the production of high-performance battery materials, equipment, and services for the lithium-ion battery industry.

The company said the newly imposed duties would significantly improve its competitive position. Novonix is currently scaling up its production of synthetic graphite used in lithium-ion batteries. The duties are expected to encourage further investment into domestic manufacturing and create more jobs in the advanced manufacturing sector.