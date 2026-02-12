Webjet Ends Takeover Talks Unsuccessfully

Webjet has ceased takeover discussions with Helloworld and BGH Capital after neither party submitted binding proposals that could be presented to shareholders. The company engaged with both parties for approximately 12 weeks following initial non-binding offers. Helloworld proposed 90¢ a share on November 19, while BGH Capital offered 91¢ a share on November 21. Webjet is an online travel agency operating in both consumer (B2C) and wholesale (B2B) markets. The company’s platforms facilitate travel bookings, including flights, accommodation, and package deals.

The Webjet board stated that neither approach progressed to a proposal with sufficient certainty or terms consistent with the earlier indications. Consequently, management will now concentrate on implementing its existing strategy and fiscal year 2030 plan. However, the board remains open to future change-of-control proposals that offer compelling value and execution certainty for shareholders.

In a separate announcement, Webjet revised its fiscal year 2026 underlying EBITDA guidance to a range of $28 million to $29 million, excluding Webjet Business Travel. The company cited ongoing challenging trading conditions in the second half of the year, despite improvements in brand awareness and revenue per booking following its OTA relaunch in October. Webjet Business Travel is expected to reduce underlying EBITDA by approximately $600,000 to $900,000 in the second half.

Webjet has also confirmed the resumption of its on-market share buyback program of up to $25 million. The buyback had been temporarily suspended during the period of takeover discussions. The company will now proceed with this capital management initiative following the conclusion of these talks.