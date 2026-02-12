EU Offices Raided in Real Estate Probe

Belgian police have raided offices of the European Commission and the Belgian sovereign wealth fund SFPIM as part of a criminal investigation. The inquiry focuses on possible irregularities surrounding the 2024 sale of real estate assets. The European Commission confirmed the investigation, which was initially reported by the Financial Times.

The investigation concerns the sale of 23 Commission buildings to the Belgian state. According to sources cited by the Financial Times, SFPIM acquired these buildings for 900 million euros in 2024. SFPIM is the Belgian Sovereign Fund, a key player in the country’s investment landscape. The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union, responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the EU’s day-to-day operations.

The European Commission stated that the sale of the buildings followed established procedures and protocols. They expressed confidence that the process was conducted compliantly. Both the EU’s executive body and SFPIM have stated they are fully cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is being led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO). However, EPPO has declined to provide any further information due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Belgian police also declined to comment, and the Belgian prosecutor’s office has yet to respond to requests for comment.