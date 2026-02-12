El Salvador Secures $1.3 Billion Boost

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has committed to providing El Salvador with $1.3 billion in funding during 2026. IDB President Ilan Goldfajn announced the financial support following a meeting with El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday. The discussions centered around various economic development programs aimed at bolstering the nation’s growth. The Inter-American Development Bank is a leading source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean. It provides loans, grants, and technical assistance to support economic and social progress in the region.

According to Goldfajn, the substantial investment will target key sectors critical to El Salvador’s advancement. These sectors include housing and tourism, both of which are considered vital for stimulating economic activity and creating employment opportunities within the country. The investment aims to develop better infrastructure and services for each sector.

The announcement has been welcomed as a significant step towards supporting El Salvador’s ongoing development efforts. The funding is expected to facilitate various projects designed to improve living standards and enhance the country’s appeal as a tourist destination.

Further details regarding specific projects and the allocation of funds are expected to be released in the coming months, as the IDB and the El Salvadorian government work together to implement the agreed-upon programs.