Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL), an independent helium exploration and production company with operations in North America, has provided an update on its Galactica Project. The company, headquartered in Australia, is focused on providing shareholders with exposure to multiple high-value helium projects. The Pinon Canyon Plant, the processing facility for the Galactica Project, is scheduled to commence integrated plant operations next week, following successful helium production in December 2025. The amine unit, a key component of the CO2 train designed to remove carbon dioxide from the input gas stream, is now operational.

Work has been focused on integrating the amine unit with the existing helium recovery unit. Once fully operational, gas will be processed through the amine unit to remove CO2, with the enriched helium stream then processed and filled into tube trailers. The company anticipates adding CO2 liquefaction and trailer loading components during the first half of 2026.

Blue Star Helium has made arrangements for spot sales of helium and is in discussions regarding long-term contracts with potential helium and carbon dioxide off-takers. The gathering system and well site facilities for the State 9 and State 16 wells are complete, preparing them for tie-in to the production facility. Construction of the gathering system for the Jackson 2 well is underway, including a T-section for future connection of the Jackson 27 well.

Trent Spry, Managing Director and CEO, stated that the company looks forward to integrated plant operations and future sales through established spot-market arrangements. Spry added that commissioning the amine unit and tying in additional wells allows Blue Star to progress towards full plant capacity, with encouraging interest received from potential off-takers.