BetMakers Confirms Preliminary Takeover Talks with Tabcorp

BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) has responded to media speculation regarding a potential change of control transaction by Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH). BetMakers is a leading global provider of B2B wagering technology, advanced informatics, and racing services, powering licensed wagering operators and bookmakers across 30+ countries. The company’s announcement addresses an article published in the Australian Financial Review on February 11, 2026, concerning the potential deal.

BetMakers acknowledged that it maintains a commercial relationship with Tabcorp, supplying wagering technology and content distribution services to support Tabcorp’s racing and media operations. The company confirmed that Tabcorp had approached them, and preliminary, informal discussions took place regarding a possible change of control transaction.

However, BetMakers clarified that these discussions were at an early stage and focused on the opportunities for BetMakers’ wagering technology products. Ultimately, no formal offer was received from Tabcorp, and the discussions have since ceased. The announcement was authorised for release by the BetMakers Board of Directors.