WT Financial Group Announces Strong First Half Results

WT Financial Group Limited (WTL), one of the largest financial adviser networks in Australia, today announced indicative results for the half year ending 31 December 2025. The company expects to report a 19.3% increase in net revenue and other income for its underlying business, reaching $15.58 million, compared to $13.07 million in the prior corresponding period (PCP). Underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) is expected to increase by 14.4% to $2.41 million, up from $2.11 million in the PCP.

The company’s earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is expected to increase by 14.8% to $3.43 million (PCP $2.99 million). Net operating cashflow increased by 35.2% to $2.63 million, up from $1.95 million in the PCP. Cash and cash equivalents were reported at $8.79 million on 31 December 2025, compared to $7.07 million on 31 December 2024. The results reflect sustained growth in advisor productivity and practice revenues.

The Board anticipates declaring a fully franked interim dividend of 0.25 cents per share, bringing dividends declared in the trailing 12 months to 0.75 cents. Founder and CEO Keith Cullen commented on the results, highlighting the strength of the company’s core licensing and services platform and its increasing operating leverage. He also noted the company’s ongoing investments in technology, risk management infrastructure, and practice support.

WT Financial Group expects to lodge its audit reviewed Interim Report and Appendix 4D on or before 27 February 2026 and does not anticipate any material variances to the indicative results provided. The company will host an investor livestream to discuss the results further. Interested parties can register via the provided link. The group delivers wealth management, retirement planning, and personal risk insurance advice services primarily through a network of around 400 privately-owned advice practices.