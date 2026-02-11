Pro Medicus Profits Soar in First Half

Pro Medicus has announced a significant increase in first-half profit, reporting $171.2 million, a 230.9 per cent jump compared to the previous year. This substantial growth was fueled by increased revenue and successful contract acquisitions, particularly in the North American market. Pro Medicus is a leading provider of medical imaging software and services, delivering comprehensive solutions to hospitals, imaging centres, and healthcare groups worldwide. Their technology enhances the efficiency and accuracy of medical image interpretation and management.

Revenue from customer contracts rose by 28.4 per cent to $124.8 million, while underlying profit before tax saw a 29.7 per cent increase, reaching $90.7 million. The North American market proved to be a key driver of this growth, with revenue climbing 30.6 per cent. The company successfully completed six major implementations and secured six new contracts with a total value of $278 million over contract terms ranging from five to ten years. Additionally, they secured a $20 million renewal and a $3 million contract extension.

Pro Medicus maintains a strong financial position with no debt. In light of its positive financial performance, the company has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 32 cents per share. This dividend will be payable to shareholders on March 20.