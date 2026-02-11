Copper Outlook Faces Mounting Pressure: TD Securities

TD Securities has issued a commodities note expressing concern over the outlook for copper. The Canadian investment bank highlights an impending ‘copper crunch,’ suggesting that total copper inventories, encompassing both exchange-listed and unobservable stockpiles, have reached critically low levels. TD Securities is a financial services firm that provides a wide range of investment, advisory, and capital market products and services to corporate, government, and institutional clients. It is part of TD Bank Group, one of the largest banks in North America.

According to TD Securities, this perspective is not speculative but a reflection of current market dynamics. The firm notes that a critical threshold exists where market indifference shifts to significant stress. TD suggests the global rush to stockpile copper could precipitate a crunch, potentially materialising as early as this year.

Several factors underpin TD’s cautious stance. The bank suggests that historical data indicates a tipping point beyond which the market faces severe strain due to inventory depletion. The note highlights the increasing global demand for copper in green energy technologies, and infrastructure development as contributing factors to the current environment. The firm maintains that ongoing monitoring of global inventory levels and demand trends is crucial to navigating the evolving copper market.