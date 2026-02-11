Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has acquired a significant stake in Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook. According to an investor presentation, the position, initiated in late November, represents approximately 10 per cent of the investment manager’s capital as of the end of the year. Pershing Square believes that Meta’s investments in artificial intelligence are undervalued by the market, seeing substantial long-term potential in the technology. Meta Platforms is a global technology company that develops and operates social media platforms and technologies. It is focused on connecting people, building communities, and growing businesses.

Pershing Square indicated that Meta’s share price does not reflect the company’s true value, particularly in light of its AI initiatives. The investment manager views Meta as one of the world’s premier businesses trading at a deeply discounted valuation. Since Pershing Square initiated the trade, Meta’s shares have reportedly increased in value.

In its investor presentation, Pershing Square conveyed confidence in Meta’s direction, driven by advancements in AI and its existing market position. This strategic investment signals a strong belief in Meta’s future growth prospects and its ability to capitalise on emerging technologies. A Meta spokesperson has declined to comment on Pershing Square’s acquisition of the stake.