Kraft Heinz Abandons Restructuring Plan

Kraft Heinz (KHC.O) has halted its plan to split into two separate entities, reversing a major corporate restructuring initiative announced in September. The initial plan was to divide the company into a groceries-focused business and another specialising in sauces and spreads. Kraft Heinz is a multinational food company known for producing a variety of food products, including condiments, sauces, cheese, and packaged meals. The company aims to deliver quality, taste, and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants, or on the go.

Kraft Heinz joins several other major corporations that have recently abandoned similar spin-off plans. DuPont (DD.N), the industrial materials maker, announced in January 2025 that it would no longer separate its water business into a publicly traded company, although the spinoff of its electronics business will proceed. Telefonica’s (TEF.MC) CEO Marc Murtra confirmed in July 2025 that the plan to spin off Virgin Media O2’s fixed network in Britain has been scrapped.

In March 2024, Bayer (BAYGn.DE) deferred plans to break apart the group for up to three years, allowing the new CEO to address issues like debt and litigation. Other companies that withdrew spin-off plans include Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) in April 2023, which abandoned separating its copper and coal businesses to fend off a takeover attempt from Glencore (GLEN.L), and accounting firm EY, which called off the separation of its audit and consulting units in April 2023. Gap (GAP.N) scrapped a plan to spin off its Old Navy unit in January 2020, choosing to focus on reversing declining sales instead.