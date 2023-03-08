Stocks of the Hour: Sayona Mining, Evolution Energy Minerals, Tyranna Resources

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps March 08, 2023 11:47 AM

Lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) has successfully produced the first spodumene concentrate at its flagship North American Lithium operation in Québec, Canada. Approximately 70 tonnes of lithium concentrate was produced. Sayona’s Managing Director, Brett Lynch, “These are exciting times with the first saleable lithium concentrate to be produced soon, marking the next step in Sayona’s evolution towards becoming a leading hard rock lithium producer.” Shares are trading 3.1 lower at 23.75 cents.

Evolution Energy Minerals (ASX:EV1) has announced that they have reached a landmark agreement with the Government of Tanzania regarding their Chilalo Graphite Project. Phil Hoskins, Evolution’s Managing Director, commented: “We have worked closely with the Tanzanian Government for an extended period of time and recognise that aligning with the Government and with the people of Tanzania is fundamental to unlocking the value of our Chilalo Project.” Shares are trading 18.9 per cent higher at 31.5 cents.

Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX:TYX) has announced outstanding metallurgy results from their Muvero Prospect in Angola. Tyranna Technical Director, Peter Spitalny, commented, “Results such as these are exemplary and demonstrate the potential of the Namibe Lithium Project to be a source of high quality spodumene concentrate and highlights the potential for Direct Shipping Ore.” Shares are trading 15 per cent higher at 2.3 cents.

