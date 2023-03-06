S&P 500 closed slightly higher as investors await several big macro events

The S&P 500 rose slightly overnight, fighting to hold onto last week’s gains as bond yields inched higher and investors braced for a busy week of economic news.Two big macro events for this week are Fed Chair Powell's monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and the House committee on Wednesday. In addition, the February employment report on Friday.Overnight the S&P 500 gained 0.1 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40 points, giving back a gain of more than 181 points at session highs. The Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.1 per cent.Despite these moves, some tech stocks pushed higher. Apple led the sector’s gains, jumping about 2 per cent after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a buy rating. The iPhone maker accounts for about 7 per cent of the S&P. Alphabet and Microsoft also gained about 1 per cent each.In company news Credit Suisse has lost a longtime backer. Shares in the Swiss bank fell after the investment firm Harris Associates sold off its remaining stake, ending a decades-long investment in the beleaguered lender. “There is a question about the future of the franchise,” David Herro, Harris’s chief investment officer was quoted as sayingTesla has cut prices in the U.S. again. The electric vehicle maker announced a 4 per cent discount for its Model S and a 9 per cent cut for its more expensive Model X. The move, apparently driven by flagging demand, follows price cuts announced in January that appeared to revive sales.In commodity news, an expected jump in iron ore prices because of lower levels of supply from Australia and Brazil, and increased demand in Chinese steel manufacturing, has led Goldman Sachs to underscore its bullish view on Rio Tinto shares. The investment bank has upgraded its iron ore price forecast by 20 per cent to US$120 a tonne from US$100 a tonne in 2023. The broker has also issued a three-month target of US$150 a tonne compared to the spot price of US$125 a tonne with the expectation that there will be a 43 million tonne deficit of iron ore in the market.In lithium news, South American nations are stepping up efforts to propel themselves further down the electric-vehicle supply chain by leveraging their vast mineral wealth, expanding processing capacity, and targeting vehicle manufacturing. Argentina, Chile, Bolivia and Brazil plan to coordinate action on turning more of the region’s mined lithium into battery chemicals, as well as moving into manufacturing of batteries and EVs. The so-called lithium triangle of Argentina, Chile and Bolivia account for more than half of global lithium resources, and both Brazil and Argentina have auto-making experience.Overnight, the S&P 500 sectors were mixed. Technology and Communication Services were the best performers, whilst Materials was the biggest laggard.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent fall.One Australian dollar at 8:10 AM has weakened compared to the US dollar yesterday buying 67.28 US cents (Mon: 67.46 US cents).Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.6 per cent gain. Iron ore is 1.6 per cent lower at US$125.35 tonne.Gold fell 0.1 per cent. Silver lost 0.6 per cent. Copper added 0.2 per cent and oil was up 1.1 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed. Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.6 per cent higher at 7328.60.Excelsior Capitalis paying 3 cents fully frankedHeartland Groupis paying 5.0352 cents unfrankedLaserbondis paying 0.8 cents fully frankedLovisa Holdingsis paying 38 cents fully frankedMeridian Energyis paying 5.3238 cents unfrankedMayfield Childcareis paying 4.38 cents fully frankedNorthern Staris paying 11 cents fully frankedPerseus Miningis paying 1.06 cents unfrankedPSC Insuranceis paying 5.2 cents 60 per cent frankedQube Holdingsis paying 3.75 cents fully frankedShine Justiceis paying 1.5 cents unfrankedSonic Healthcareis paying 42 cents fully frankedTPC Consolidatedis paying 10 cents fully frankedUniversal Storeis paying 14 cents fully frankedViva Energy Groupis paying 13.3 cents fully frankedGWA GroupVicinity Centres 