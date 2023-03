Bruce Maluish - Managing Director - VRX Silica is the most advanced pure-play silica sand company on the ASX. Led by a highly experienced board and management team, VRX Silica is advancing its three high-purity, long-life Western Australian silica sand projects – the Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project and the Arrowsmith Central Silica Sand Project both situated near Eneabba, south of Geraldton, and the Muchea Silica Sand Project about 50km north of Perth.