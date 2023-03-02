Stocks of the Hour: Rox Resources, Andromeda Metals, Helix Resources

Rox Resourceshas announced a bonanza intercept of gold at their Youanmi Gold Project in WA. Rox Resources Managing Director, Mr Robert Ryan, stated. “The exceptional grade and continuous high grade tenor of the intersection in an area previously untested by drilling is cause for cautious optimism whilst we determine orientation of the mineralised zone.” Shares are trading 48.3 per cent higher at 21.5 cents.Andromeda Metalshas locked-in regulatory approval for its Great White Project. Andromeda’s Managing Director, James Marsh, said, “With this important regulatory milestone now achieved, Andromeda is poised to progress towards construction, as we advance funding discussions which will enable a final investment decision.” Shares are trading 17.1 per cent higher at 4.8 cents.Helix Resourceshas announced that shallow high-grade copper potential has been confirmed at their Canbelego Copper Project in NSW. In response, Helix Managing Director Mike Rosenstreich said: “Reviewing the drill cross-section and including the visual copper mineralisation in diamond hole 17 – this zone looks to extend from almost surface to over 150m down dip and remains open at depth.” Shares are trading 16.7 per cent higher at 0.7 cents.