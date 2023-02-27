Stocks rebound from yesterday's huge loss: Twitter in more shambles

Stocks rose Monday as traders tried to recover some ground following the worst week of the year on Wall Street. Investors also looked ahead to another big week in retail earnings.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 per cent. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent at 3,982.24, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6 per cent to 11,466.98.The moves came as Treasury yields eased, after the the 2-year rate on Monday hit 4.883 per cent, its highest level since July 2007.In earnings, just 6 per cent of the S&P 500 will report but investors are looking for insight into the consumer with several major retailers, some travel and entertainment names as well as food companies set to report. Target, Costco, Lowe’s and Macy’s are some of the big names set to report earnings this week.Corporate profits are on track to fall in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2020, according to FactSet. Analysts expect earnings to get worse before they get better - tech stocks have been the biggest drag on S&P500 profits . Many S&P 500 companies are still bringing up inflation on earnings callsIn company news, Pfizer is reportedly in talks to acquire biotech company Seagen in a deal that could be worth over $30 billion. Seagen specialises in targeted cancer therapies, which could be a valuable addition to Pfizer's lineup of cancer treatments. This acquisition is part of Pfizer's strategy to expand its presence in the promising field of immunotherapies for cancer treatment.Elon Musk continues to take a sword to Twitter, in an increasingly severe campaign to slash costs.Twitter laid off around 10 per cent of its workforce over the weekend, hitting product managers, data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability. All of which raises further questions about how much is left to cut from the increasingly skinny company - and what the ongoing bloodletting suggests about its financial health.Retail remains the highlight on the earnings calendar. Busy week of retail earnings ahead with Costco, Target, Lowe's, Best Buy, Dollar Tree, Ross Stores, Burlington and Macy's among the highlights.In EV news, China's lithium industry, responsible for approximately 10 per cent of the world's supply, is facing significant closures in its top production hub due to a government investigation into environmental infringements. The crackdown follows a surge in demand for the battery material, which led to a local lithium frenzy and record global prices. Ore-processing operations have been ordered to stop as investigators probe alleged violations at lithium mines. This closure could potentially affect 8 per cent to 13 per cent of global supply, although the duration of the shutdowns is uncertain.Lithium producers in North America gained Monday morning, with Albemarle Corp. rising as much as 2.9 per cent and Livent Corp. advancing 2.6 per cent.Overnight, S&P 500 sectors were mixed. Consumer Discretionary was the best performer, by far, whilst Utilities was the biggest laggard.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 8:10am is at 67.38 US cents.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.9 per cent fall. Iron ore is 3.3 per cent lower at US$122.50 tonne.Gold added 0.4 per cent. Silver fell 1.1 per cent. Copper gained 1.5 per cent and oil lost 0.8 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 0.7 per cent, Frankfurt gained 1.1 per cent while Paris closed 1.5 per cent higher.In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.1 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.3 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.3 per cent lower.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 1.1 per cent lower at 7224.81.Amcor PLCis paying 17.3 cents unfrankedAccent Groupis paying 12 cents fully frankedBega Cheeseis paying 4.5 cents fully frankedBlackwallis paying 2.5 cents fully frankedCarlton Investmentsis paying 49 cents fully frankedDomino's Pizza Enterprisesis paying 67.4 60Evolution Miningis paying 2 cents fully frankedHt&Eis paying 5.2 cents fully frankedMA Financial Groupis paying 14 cents fully frankedMetrics Incomeis paying 1.39 cents unfrankedMetrics Masteris paying 1.29 cents unfrankedMyStateis paying 11.5 cents fully frankedOrigin Energyis paying 16.5 cents fully frankedPengana International Equitiesis paying 1.35 cents fully frankedQantm Intellectualis paying 2.8 cents fully frankedWorleyis paying 25 cents unfrankedWinton Landis paying 1.8653 cents unfrankedAbacus Property GroupCarindale Property TrustCharter Hall GroupCharter Hall Retail REITDexusElanor Commercial Property FundElanor Investors GroupGDI Property GroupGPT GroupGrowthpoint Properties AustraliaJanus Henderson Group PLCKelly Partners Group Holdings LtdMirvac GroupScentre GroupStockland Corp LtdUS Student Housing REITThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). 