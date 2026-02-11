Connexion Mobility Ltd Reports Increased Profit for Half-Year

Connexion Mobility Ltd (ASX: CXZ), a company focused on the development and commercialisation of proprietary mobility and rental management software for the automotive industry, has announced its Appendix 4D half-year report. The report, for the period ending December 31, 2025, showcases positive financial results, with profit after income tax attributable to the owners increasing by 5% to US$1,143,877. This compares favourably to the US$1,092,784 reported for the same period in the previous year. Total revenues from ordinary activities also saw an uptick, rising by 7% to US$5,834,334, up from US$5,445,888 in 2024.

The company’s working capital position also improved, with a surplus of US$2,006,533 as of December 31, 2025. This marks an increase from the US$1,735,656 surplus recorded on June 30, 2025. The net tangible assets per ordinary security increased to 1.05 US cents, compared to 0.91 US cents in the previous corresponding period. The financial statements have been reviewed by the auditors, who issued an unmodified review conclusion.

Connexion Mobility highlighted its strategic focus on expanding its Software as a Service (SaaS) solution in the United States while investing in future growth. The company is focused on keeping its mobile and desktop platforms at the forefront of fleet, rental and mobility management capabilities. Connexion has also been focusing on deepening commercial relationships with OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) counterparts and franchised dealerships.

Notably, no dividends were paid, recommended, or declared during the current or previous financial periods. During the half-year, Connexion repurchased 17.2 million shares at an average price of A$0.026 per share. The company has repurchased approximately 254 million shares at an average price of A$0.02 across all its buyback initiatives.