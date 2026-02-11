Diablo Resources Identifies Silver-Antimony Drill Targets and Confirms Copper Mineralisation in Utah

Diablo Resources Limited (ASX:DBO), a company focused on discovering and developing critical mineral resources, has announced promising exploration updates for its 100%-owned Star Range Silver-Antimony Project and Phoenix Copper Project in Utah, USA. The company has secured a geophysical contractor to conduct induced polarisation (IP) surveys at the high-priority North Star prospect within the Star Range project. This survey aims to refine drill targeting for a maiden drilling program.

The upcoming IP survey at North Star represents an exciting step towards finalizing the company’s maiden drilling program. Surface rock samples from the North Star target have shown high-grade silver, with values exceeding 3,000 g/t Ag. The North Star magnetic target is associated with an intrusive-sediment contact considered prospective for skarn and carbonate-replacement mineralisation.

At the Phoenix Copper Project, maiden drilling at the Fair Dinkum prospect has intersected shallow copper oxide mineralisation. This mineralisation is open along strike and at depth, positioning it favourably within the prolific Lisbon Valley Mining District. The copper-mineralised Flying Diamond Fault has been traced for over 1,000m at Fair Dinkum, providing multiple follow-up drill targets.

CEO Lyle Thorne commented that the first pass drilling at Fair Dinkum has delivered highly encouraging results, intersecting copper-silver mineralisation in several holes at shallow depths. This confirms that copper-silver mineralisation associated with the Flying Diamond Fault continues eastwards into the project area.