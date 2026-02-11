New Age Exploration Identifies Intrusion-Related Gold System at Wagyu

New Age Exploration Limited (ASX: NAE), an Australian-based mineral exploration company focused on gold and lithium projects, has announced promising assay results from its recent 4,034-metre Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Wagyu Gold Project. The results support the discovery of a Hemi-style intrusion-related gold system at Wagyu, indicating significant potential for further exploration.

The first round of assay results revealed extensive gold mineralisation, extending and expanding previously intersected gold zones to greater depths. This validates the geological model and reinforces Wagyu’s potential as a significant gold prospect. Notable results include 18 metres at 1.47 grams per tonne of gold from 48 metres in drill hole 25WR058 and 8 metres at 1.5 grams per tonne from 76 metres in 25WR044.

Additional significant intersections were reported, such as 8 metres at 1.19 grams per tonne from 48 metres in 25WR046 and 19 metres at 0.5 grams per tonne from 146 metres in 25WR045, including a higher-grade section of 7 metres at 1.0 gram per tonne from 147 metres. Assays from the second half of the drill program are expected in the coming weeks, which will further inform the geological interpretation.

Executive Director Joshua Wellisch commented that initial results are exciting and support the interpretation of an intrusion-related gold system at Wagyu. The company plans to use these collective results to prioritize immediate follow-up drilling to assess scale, geological controls, and continuity of the gold mineralisation. The Wagyu Gold Project is located 5km west of Northern Star Resources’ Hemi Gold Deposit within the Mallina Basin corridor.