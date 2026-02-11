Meteoric Resources Pilot Plant Delivers Outstanding Rare Earth Recoveries

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI), a company focused on discovering and developing world-class rare earth projects, has announced promising results from its recently commissioned Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) pilot plant at the Caldeira Rare Earth Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company is pleased with the initial production performance, which validates their flowsheet.

The pilot plant has achieved a 70% average magnet rare earth recovery rate to MREC, matching the results of continuous test work conducted by ANSTO. The plant has also reached its nameplate MREC production capacity of approximately 2.0 kg per day (dry), with recent production peaking at 2.6 kg per day. Heavy magnetic recoveries are exceeding ANSTO piloting results, while all other results remain consistent. The MREC production includes 32.7% magnetic rare earth oxide with 1.0% dysprosium and terbium oxides.

MREC samples are currently being provided to potential offtake partners for product qualification. The water and ammonium sulfate recovery systems are operating according to plan. Meteoric Resources believes that the pilot plant’s performance continues to de-risk the Caldeira Project flowsheet and provides a foundation for further downstream processing in Brazil.

Stuart Gale, Managing Director, commented that the team has done an amazing job maintaining and improving operational performance. He added that the pilot plant is creating a unique opportunity to provide product to offtake partners, support downstream processing, and further optimise the MREC production process, leading to commercial production. This progress supports the completion of the definitive feasibility study, construction licencing and the final investment decision.