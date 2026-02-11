Tamawood (TWD) Reports Significant Profit Increase in Half-Year Results

Tamawood Limited (TWD), a company focused on designing, marketing, and constructing new homes, has released its Appendix 4D for the half-year ended 31 December 2025, revealing a substantial increase in both revenue and profit. The report highlights a 36.93% increase in revenue from ordinary activities, reaching $66.367 million, compared to the previous corresponding period. Net profit after tax from continuing activities attributable to members also saw a significant surge, climbing by 45.99% to $4.866 million. The net profit attributable to members also rose by 45.99% to $4.866 million.

The company’s basic earnings per share increased from 8.84 cents to 12.53 cents, reflecting the improved profitability. Net tangible assets per share also saw growth, rising from 78.04 cents to 87.95 cents. The directors’ report, which includes the Chairman’s letter, contains further explanation of these results.

Regarding dividends, the amount of the interim dividend payable in June 2026 will be reviewed by the Board at the end of March 2026. The company has reinstated its dividend reinvestment plan, which will remain in place until further notice.

There were no changes to control over subsidiaries or involvement in associates and joint ventures during the reported half-year period.