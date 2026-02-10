WAM Strategic Value (ASX: WAR) Announces Strong Portfolio Performance and Increased Dividend

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX: WAR) reported a robust investment portfolio performance for the six months ending 31 December 2025. WAM Strategic Value provides shareholders with exposure to Wilson Asset Management’s investment process focused on identifying and capitalising on share price discounts to underlying asset values of listed companies, primarily listed investment companies (LICs) and listed investment trusts (LITs). The investment portfolio increased by 9.8%, outperforming the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index by 4.3%. For the 2025 calendar year, the portfolio grew by 14.9%, surpassing the index by 4.3%.

The company’s Board of Directors has declared an increased fully franked interim dividend of 3.25 cents per share. This represents an annualised fully franked interim dividend yield of 5.7% and a grossed-up dividend yield of 8.1%, inclusive of franking credits, based on the February 10, 2026, share price. Chairman Geoff Wilson AO highlighted the portfolio’s consistent returns, noting a 15.9% per annum increase over the past two years and 14.5% per annum over the past three years.

WAM Strategic Value also announced a significant increase in profitability. Operating profit before tax rose by 200.7% to $16.0 million, compared to $5.3 million in the prior corresponding period. Operating profit after tax increased by 158.6% to $12.8 million, up from $5.0 million. The total shareholder return for the period was 9.4%, or 10.7% including franking credits. Since its inception, the company has paid out 18.75 cents per share in fully franked dividends and 26.8 cents per share including franking credits.

The investment portfolio’s outperformance was attributed to holdings in listed investment companies with exposure to global equities, specifically Regal Partners Global Investments (ASX: RG1), Pengana International Equities (ASX: PIA) and Regal Asian Investments (ASX: RG8). As of December 31, 2025, the portfolio’s allocation to equities was 82.7%, with 17.3% held in cash and cash equivalents.