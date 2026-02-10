Meteoric Resources Pilot Plant Achieves Outstanding Rare Earth Recoveries

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI), a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources, including rare earth elements, has announced promising results from its Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate (MREC) Pilot Plant at the Caldeira Rare Earth Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company is pleased with the production performance at its recently commissioned plant.

The pilot plant has achieved an average magnet rare earth recovery of 70% to MREC, consistent with continuous test work conducted by ANSTO, thereby validating the process flowsheet. Nameplate MREC production capacity of approximately 2.0kg per day (dry) has been reached, with recent production peaking at 2.6kg per day. Notably, heavy magnetic recoveries exceeded ANSTO’s piloting results, while all other results aligned with expectations. The MREC production contains 32.7% magnetic rare earth oxide, including 1.0% dysprosium and terbium oxides.

MREC samples are currently being provided to offtake partners for product qualification. Water and ammonium sulfate recovery systems are operating as planned. The company said that these positive outcomes continue to de-risk the Caldeira Project flowsheet and provide a basis to support further downstream processing in Brazil.

Stuart Gale, Managing Director, commented that the team has done an amazing job maintaining and improving operational performance over the last month. The Pilot Plant output will be used to de-risk the proposed commercial plant design and to provide key offtake customers with samples. The company also intends to use the pilot plant results to consider downstream processing options in Brazil, as it works toward completion of the definitive feasibility study and construction licencing.