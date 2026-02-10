SGH Ltd Announces Half-Year Results and Interim Dividend

SGH Ltd (ASX: SGH), an Australian diversified operating company with market-leading businesses across industrial services, energy, and media, has released its Appendix 4D and Financial Report for the six months ended 31 December 2025. SGH owns WesTrac, Boral and Coates. WesTrac is the sole authorised Caterpillar dealer in WA and NSW/ACT. Boral is Australia’s leading integrated construction materials business. Coates is Australia’s largest equipment hire business. The announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the SGH Board.

The company reported a revenue from ordinary activities of $5,414.7 million, a 1.8% decrease compared to the previous corresponding period. Net profit from ordinary activities after income tax attributable to members increased by 2.7% to $471.0 million. Underlying net profit for the period attributable to members was up 2.2% to $516.6 million. The net tangible asset backing per ordinary share increased to $7.14, up from $6.29 in June 2025.

SGH Ltd declared an interim dividend of 32 cents per ordinary share, fully franked. The record date for determining entitlements to the dividend is 5:00 pm on 5 March 2026, and the dividend is payable on 9 April 2026.

Detailed commentary on the results is available in the press release accompanying the Appendix 4D and Financial Report. Investors and media can contact Daniel Levy, Head of IR and Communications, or Robert Skeffington and Shane Murphy from FTI Consulting for further information.