SGH Delivers Strong HY26 Result Driven by Industrial Services Growth

SGH Ltd (ASX:SGH), an Australian diversified operating company with leading businesses across industrial services, energy, and media, has announced a robust result for the half-year ended 31 December 2025. The company reported a stable EBIT of $844 million, which represents a 22% increase compared to the second half of FY25. This was underpinned by the disciplined execution of the SGH Way operating model.

EBIT margin expanded by 30 basis points to 15.6%, with strong performances from Boral and WesTrac. NPAT saw a 2% increase to $518 million. The company’s revenue remained strong at $5.4 billion. Operating cash flow surged by 32% to $1.1 billion, contributing to a reduction in the Adjusted Net Debt/EBITDA ratio to 1.9x.

The company declared a fully franked interim dividend of 32 cents per share, a 7% increase. Managing Director and CEO Ryan Stokes commented on the strength and resilience of SGH’s diversified industrial businesses, highlighting earnings growth in the core Industrial Services segment and significant growth in operating cash flow. Safety improvements were also noted, with a 36% reduction in the Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate.

Looking ahead, SGH reiterates its FY26 guidance of “low to mid single-digit EBIT growth,” with a focus on sales execution, operational efficiency, and innovation. More detailed information can be found in the HY26 Results Presentation and Appendix 4D lodged with the ASX.