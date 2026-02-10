MGX Eyes Multimillion-Dollar Investment in Anthropic

Abu Dhabi’s MGX is reportedly nearing a deal to participate in Anthropic PBC’s latest funding round, according to sources familiar with the matter. This move would further solidify MGX’s commitment to one of the leading artificial intelligence startups. MGX is discussing an investment of hundreds of millions of dollars into Anthropic, as part of a larger funding round expected to raise over $US20 billion overall. The sources requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of the information. Anthropic is an artificial intelligence safety and research company working to build reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. It focuses on ensuring AI benefits humanity.

An official announcement regarding the proposed investment is anticipated in the coming days, the sources indicated. However, they cautioned that final decisions have not been made and the investment’s size and structure remain subject to change. When contacted for comment, a representative for MGX declined, and a spokesperson for Anthropic did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Anthropic, considered a rival to OpenAI, initially sought $US10 billion in funding. Due to significant investor interest, the company is now on track to raise more than double that amount, valuing the company at $US350 billion.

The latest financing round has reportedly secured commitments exceeding $US1 billion each from Coatue Management, Singapore’s GIC Pte, and Iconiq Capital, as previously reported by Bloomberg News.