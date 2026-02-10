CSL CEO McKenzie Announces Retirement

CSL Limited has announced the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Paul McKenzie, after seven years with the company, including three as CEO. The leadership transition will see Gordon Naylor, a former senior CSL executive, take the reins as interim CEO, effective February 11. CSL is a global biotechnology leader that develops and delivers innovative medicines. The company is best known for its therapies to treat rare and serious diseases, as well as influenza vaccines.

Naylor’s appointment brings a wealth of experience to the role. He recently served as a non-executive director and has a 33-year career with CSL. His previous positions include leadership roles in finance, Seqirus, supply chain management, and oversight of the Broadmeadows plasma facility.

CSL Chairman Dr Brian McNamee lauded Naylor as a “proven” leader, highlighting his extensive background within the organisation. The company has not yet announced a permanent replacement for the CEO role, but the appointment of Naylor ensures a smooth transition during this period.