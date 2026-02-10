Superannuation Balances Edge Higher in January

Australian superannuation balances continued their upward trend in January 2026, with the median balanced option estimated to have generated a return of 0.5 per cent, according to SuperRatings. SuperRatings is a leading superannuation research house that provides insights and analysis on fund performance. They offer ratings and research to help individuals and organisations make informed decisions about their superannuation investments.

This positive result marks the sixth month of gains for superannuation members this financial year, with only November 2025 showing a decline in balances. However, the pace of growth has slowed compared to the previous year. The financial year-to-date return currently stands at 4.8 per cent, notably lower than the 8 per cent recorded at the same point in 2025.

Looking ahead, superannuation funds may face challenges in replicating the strong performance of the 2025 financial year, which saw returns of 10.5 per cent. Factors contributing to this cautious outlook include growing concerns around the impacts of artificial intelligence on various companies, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and increasing inflationary pressures within the Australian economy. These elements create a more complex and potentially volatile investment environment.

Other superannuation options also experienced gains in January. The median growth option saw an estimated increase of 0.5 per cent, while the median capital stable option delivered a return of 0.4 per cent to its members, reflecting diverse performance across different risk profiles.