Gold Bull Market Only Just Beginning: VanEck

Despite recent profit-taking, VanEck believes the gold bull market has plenty of room to run. This comes even as Australian investors have pulled funds from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in recent weeks. VanEck is a global investment manager providing a range of investment products, including ETFs. They aim to offer investors access to opportunities that empower them to achieve their financial goals.

Already this month, investors have withdrawn almost $20 million from VanEck’s $1.7 billion ASX-listed gold miners ETF, and $2.3 million from its bullion ETF (NUGG), which holds $257 million under management. These outflows occurred after both ETFs enjoyed significant returns, tracking the surge in gold prices driven by global economic uncertainty. The gold price hovered around $US5000 on Tuesday, stabilising after a recent sharp correction from record highs.

Jan van Eck, VanEck’s global boss, remains bullish, suggesting the gold bull market is only a few years into a decade-long run. He cites ongoing factors such as the shift in global growth towards China and India, the unpredictability of US foreign policy, and concerns about the growing US debt. Van Eck stated that gold is re-emerging as the world’s leading currency.

Brokers, including Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, also anticipate a resurgence in gold prices. VanEck’s gold bullion ETF share price has increased nearly 55 per cent in the year to Monday, while its gold miners ETF has surged 116 per cent. Van Eck said many investors were under-exposed to resources last year, and he still believes there is plenty of opportunity in the gold market.