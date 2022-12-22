Stocks of the Hour: Jade Gas Holdings, SciDev, GTI Energy

(ASX:JGH)

(ASX:GTR)

has signed a non-binding gas offtake MOU with Xanadu Mines for commercial gas sales from Jade’s TTCBM Project. The operation is expected to have a 30-year mine life with up to 120 Mega Watts of power demand. Commenting on the news, Jade’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Jamieson, said: “Jade has already established substantial gas field potential over a 45 km strike, and it is pleasing to see commercial customers in the region recognise the important role that Jade can play in providing a cleaner source of energy to deliver on ESG ambitions for sustainable operations.” Shares are trading 11.1 per cent higher at 5 cents.has secured a contract with Cleanaway to deploy a Build Own Operate water treatment plant in Queensland to treat PFAS-impacted leachate. In response, SciDev CEO Seán Halpin said, "SciDev is generating a strong portfolio of blue chip clients across our end markets, driving revenue and expanding future growth opportunities". Shares are trading 16.7 per cent higher at 35 cents.has announced that new uranium roll fronts have been confirmed at their operations in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin. 29 of 33 holes drilled across their three projects have encountered uranium mineralisation. Executive Director Bruce Lane commented, “drilling this year in the Great Divide has increased our total roll front trend length to 7.5 miles & represents significant progress towards our goal of delivering a maiden resource statement in 2023.” Shares are trading 9.1 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.