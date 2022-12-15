Stocks of the Hour: Peregrine Gold, Global Lithium Resources, Tinybeans Group

Peregrine Goldhas announced Ultra High-Grade Gold and Silver results from its Birdsnest Costeans prospect in WA. The company also returned higher gold grades at their Peninsula prospect. In response, Mr George Merhi, Peregrine’s Technical Director, commented: “This costean programme conducted after the RC drilling has provided valuable information on the orientation of the mineralisation in 2D.” Shares are trading 36 per cent higher at 40 cents.Global Lithium Resources Limitedhas announced that it has delivered a transformative 50 Million tonnes in their lithium resource base. This represents a 230% increase in their Manna project and a 71% increase in their Marble Bar project. Global Lithium Managing Director, Ron Mitchell commented, “These game-changing Mineral Resource upgrades, at our 100%-owned Western Australian hard-rock lithium projects, are a great outcome for GL1 following the nearly 85,000m exploration programs we have undertaken safely during 2022.” Shares are trading 6.9 per cent higher at $2.16.Tinybeans Grouphas provided investors with an end of year review and an outlook update for calendar 2023. Some highlights include that consumer revenues were up 60%, and a reduction in operating expenses for the quarter to under US$3M from nearly US$4M in less than 6 months. Shares are trading 27.78 per cent higher at 23 cents.