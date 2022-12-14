Stocks of the Hour: Eureka Group Holdings, Patriot Battery Metals, Bass Oil

Aspen Grouphas announced it has acquired 41.16 million shares in Eureka Group Holdings@ 39 cents a share representing 13.7% of its total shares on issue. The total cost of the acquisition was $16.1 million. Both Aspen and Eureka provide quality accommodation on affordable terms. Aspen owns a diversified portfolio of residential, retirement and park communities valued at approximately $450 million. Eureka owns mainly rental apartments in retirement communities valued at approximately $185 million. Shares are trading 11.5 per cent higher at 48.5 cents.Patriot Battery Metals Inc.has announced positive results from their recent drilling campaign for lithium pegmatite. The primary drill area is focused at the CV5 Pegmatite, located in Canada. In response, Blair Way, Company President, CEO and Director, comments: “the strike length of the CV5 Pegmatite system remains open in all directions with wide widths and strong grades encountered along its currently defined 2.2 km length.” Shares are trading 18.9 per cent h higher at $1.07.Bass Oilhas announced that their wireline program has increased its Cooper Basin production by 30%. Commenting on this result, Bass’ Managing Director Tino Guglielmo said, “The program has resulted in a 30% increase in production over recent levels and a 62% increase in production since Bass took over the asset in August.” Shares are trading 7.4 per cent higher at 7.3 cents.