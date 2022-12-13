Stocks of the Hour: Kingwest Resources, Doctor Care Anywhere, INOVIQ

Kingwest Resourceshas announced high grade drilling results and high grade resource estimation from the Menzies Goldfield in WA. In response, Kingwest Executive Chairman Greg Bittar commented that “The results will be used to further define the areas of high grade gold mineralisation and will support economic studies.” Share are trading 9.68 per cent higher at 3.4 cents.Doctor Care Anywhere, has entered into a four-year secured and guaranteed loan agreement with AXA Health ("AXA") to borrow up to £10,000,000 in 3 tranches. The Loan will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes in accordance with the terms of the Loan. Chairman Richard Dammery said: “The agreements ensure that the Company can continue to develop innovative healthcare pathways into 2023 and beyond.” Shares are trading 29.4 per cent higher at 6.6 cents.INOVIQ Limitedhas confirmed positive results in the testing development for ovarian cancer. The testing confirmed the utility of EXO-NET for EV biomarker discovery with over 90% accuracy for the detection of early-stage ovarian cancer. CEO Dr Leearne Hinch said: “The multivariate index assay (MIA) showed over 90% accuracy for detection of early stage ovarian cancers, when the cancer can be more effectively treated and help save women’s lives.” Shares are trading 18 per cent higher at 72 cents.