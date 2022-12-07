Stocks of the Hour: Red Mountain Mining, 4DS Memory, Golden Deeps

(ASX:RMX)

has entered into an agreement with Lithic Lithium to purchase two lithium projects in Nevada, USA. Red Mountain Chairman Troy Flannery commented: “RMX view this very significant transaction as an excellent opportunity for the Company, as it increases our lithium exposure in Nevada, USA.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.has announced that they have extended their collaboration agreement with imec, of the planned manufacturing of the Fourth Platform Lot wafers, to run till mid-2023. In response, 4DS’ Executive Chairman, Drs. Wilbert van den Hoek commented, “we will continue to undertake internal activities, the results of which will be inputs to the collaboration during 2023.” Shares are trading 8 per cent higher at 5.4 cents.announced an exceptionally thick intersection of copper-silver mineralisation in the first deeper diamond drillhole at their deposit in Namibia. In response, The CEO of Golden Deeps Ltd, Jon Dugdale, said: “This 90m intersection of copper-silver mineralisation below the Khusib Springs mine demonstrates potential for major extensions to the deposit.” Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cent.