Stocks of the Hour: Sarytogan Graphite, Ragusa Minerals, Eastern Resources

Sarytogan Graphite (ASX:SGA)
has announced a 99.87 per cent graphite purity from its deposit in Central Kazakhstan. This figure was achieved through combining both alkaline roasting and chemical purification. Sarytogan Managing Director, Sean Gregory, commented: “Sarytogan is thrilled with this breakthrough metallurgical result by our German laboratory partner Pro-Graphite. The graphite purities achieved are a significant step towards battery anode specification.” Shares are trading almost 30 per cent higher at 40 cents.
Eastern Resources (ASX:EFE)
has announced that spodumene has been identified in drill samples at the Trigg Hill Project, by multiple methods including logging, XRD scans and fluorescence. Executive Director Myles Fang commented: “We look forward to the assay results from our phase 1 drill samples. In the meantime our phase 2 drill program is underway to accelerate exploration at Trigg Hill.” Shares are trading 12 per cent higher at 4 cents.
Ragusa Minerals (ASX:RAS)
has announced that its first round of drilling has intercepted high-grade rare earth oxide mineralisation. In response, Ragusa Chair, Jerko Zuvela said: “This is a positive result for the potential multi-commodity development of our Project – with upcoming ASX laboratory analysis results used to delineate a JORC mineral resource.“ Shares are trading 24 per cent higher at 18 cents.