Stocks of the Hour: Sarytogan Graphite, Ragusa Minerals, Eastern Resources

Sarytogan Graphitehas announced a 99.87 per cent graphite purity from its deposit in Central Kazakhstan. This figure was achieved through combining both alkaline roasting and chemical purification. Sarytogan Managing Director, Sean Gregory, commented: “Sarytogan is thrilled with this breakthrough metallurgical result by our German laboratory partner Pro-Graphite. The graphite purities achieved are a significant step towards battery anode specification.” Shares are trading almost 30 per cent higher at 40 cents.Eastern Resourceshas announced that spodumene has been identified in drill samples at the Trigg Hill Project, by multiple methods including logging, XRD scans and fluorescence. Executive Director Myles Fang commented: “We look forward to the assay results from our phase 1 drill samples. In the meantime our phase 2 drill program is underway to accelerate exploration at Trigg Hill.” Shares are trading 12 per cent higher at 4 cents.Ragusa Mineralshas announced that its first round of drilling has intercepted high-grade rare earth oxide mineralisation. In response, Ragusa Chair, Jerko Zuvela said: “This is a positive result for the potential multi-commodity development of our Project – with upcoming ASX laboratory analysis results used to delineate a JORC mineral resource.“ Shares are trading 24 per cent higher at 18 cents.