Stocks of the Hour: Little Green Pharma, Warrego Energy, Allegiance Coal

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps December 02, 2022 12:00 PM


Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) has announced that they have secured a second exclusive supply agreement with Cannamedical, for the exclusive supply of the company’s medicinal cannabis product in Germany. The company is targeting delivery of the first shipment of SMS Product in the first quarter of CY2023. Shares are trading 2.8 per cent higher at 18.5 cents.

Warrego Energy (ASX:WGO) has announced that it has received a counter proposal from Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) at a bidding price of $0.25 plus cash consideration. Initially, Strike Energy (ASX:STX) proposed a bid for A$0.186, then Beach Energy came into the picture, offering $0.20 plus cash considerations, and then yesterday, Gina Rinheart’s Hancock Energy offered an off-market takeover bid at $0.23 per share. Shares are trading 9.6 per cent higher at 28.5 cents.

Allegiance Coal (ASX:AHQ) advises that Itochu Corporation, who held 10.1% of the shares in Telkwa Coal,, has sold its shares in TCL to Allegiance for a non-material consideration. As a result of this transaction, Re-Acquires 100% Interest in Telkwa Coal. Shares are trading 8.7 per cent higher at 5 cents.

