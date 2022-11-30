Stocks fly as Fed Reserve suggests rate hikes to slow

Stocks climbed Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell confirmed that the central bank will slow the pace of its aggressive rate-hiking campaign that has weighed on markets.Commodities prices, factory gate prices, energy prices and inflation expectations have all begun to slide from their record levels, suggesting to some that the pace of headline price growth is set to slow in 2023.Cleary the action of the Fed is going to be the driving factor for every asset class into year end.Overnight the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 630 points, or 2.18 per cent. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 4.4 per cent. The S&P 500 added 3.09 per cent. The Dow and S&P 500 are both set to end the month up more than 4 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite is on track to gain around 3 per cent.In company news further M&A in the biotech sector as Horizon Therapeutics shares surged on Wednesday after the company confirmed that it was in preliminary takeover negotiations with three major pharmaceutical companies, in what could be the biggest healthcare deal of 2022.Across the sectors tech was the standout with string performance form the likes of Netflix, Meta, Nvidia & Atlaissian all rising around 8 per cent on the day.Best performing thematics included EV charger, solid state battery companies and Tesla related companies.And in hydrogen news Rio Tinto’s chief scientist has fired a shot across the bows of companies and governments banking on green hydrogen “hype” as a solution to global warming, saying the company does not see hydrogen as a serious alternative to fossil fuels as an export commodity. Speaking at Rio’s London investor day on Wednesday, Rio chief scientist Nigel Steward said the company did not believe hydrogen could be used as an "energy carrier" in the near future, given its production costs and problems with shipping it around the globe. "Hydrogen is much hyped, particularly as an energy carrier. We don’t see hydrogen as being used as an energy carrier" he added.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.7 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 8:10 AM has strengthened compared to the US dollar yesterday buying 67.87 US cents (Wed: 66.89 US cents).Iron ore futures are flat. Gold added 1.1 per cent. Silver gained 4.4 per cent. Copper rose 4.1 per cent and oil gained 3.1 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris added over 1 per cent, Frankfurt rose 0.3 per cent and London’s FTSE closed 0.8 per cent higher.In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 2.2 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed flat.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket added 0.4 per cent to close at 7284.NB Global Corporate Income Trustis paying 0.7111 cents unfrankedPendal Groupis paying 3.5 cents fully frankedTechnology Oneis paying 12.82 cents 60 per cent frankedDicker DataNew Energy SolarSources: Bloomberg, FactSet, IRESS, TradingView, UBS, Bourse Data, Trading Economics, CoinMarketCap.The views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.