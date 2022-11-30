Sixth day of gains in seven days: Aus shares close 0.4% higher

The ASX finished higher following the release of better-than-expected October CPI data. However, it excluded roughly 30 per cent of quarterly CPI components, including the gas and electricity prices, so it may understate the actual CPI figure.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.43 per cent or 30.90 points higher at 7284.20.In other news, Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Energy made a competing takeover bid for Warrego Energy for 23c per share, beating Beach Energy’s 20c per share and sending the price of Warrego flying. Shares in the oil and gas company are currently trading 15.91 per cent higher at $0.255.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 38 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 5.50 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 14.25 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 29 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 1.79 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Utilities, down 0.78 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Sayona Mining, closing 12.20 per cent higher at $0.23. It was followed by shares in Whitehaven Coaland New Hope CorporationThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was St Barbara, closing 6.20 per cent lower at $0.60. It was followed by shares in Collins Foodsand AdbriSo far, Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.38 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.26 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.16 per cent.New Age Exploration (ASX NAE) has announced that it has received preliminary results from its recently completed first phase of Ultrafine geochemical soil surveys, completed over several selected high priority areas of the Company’s extensive Central Pilbara Gold-Lithium Project in Western Australia. Results from Phase 1 Ultrafine Soil Geochemistry sampling reveal multiple extensive areas of exceptionally strong, coherent lithium anomalism. In response, NAE Executive Director, Joshua Wellisch commented: “The very strong results at both Bullock Well and Quartz Hill clearly demonstrate the exceptional potential our Project area has to host significant high grade, hard rock lithium mineralisation." Shares closed 28.57 per cent higher at $0.009.Voltaic Strategic Resourceshas provided an update on its Ti Tree project, located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Following the prior identification of a 22 km cumulative strike length prospective lithium-caesium-tantalum (LCT) corridor, Voltaic is highly encouraged by further interpretative analysis of both hyperspectral ASTER and LANSAT satellite imagery that has generated several priority targets. Shares closed 19.05 per cent higher at $0.025.Helix Resourceshas announced the discovery of a large untested DHEM anomaly in addition to the intersection of copper sulphide mineralisation from a bold drilling campaign at its Canbelego Joint Venture (JV) Project located in the Cobar region of NSW. The results highlighted above and described fully in the following “Technical Report” section, demonstrate drill hole CANDD015 has identified new, large-scale, conductive targets in an area not previously intersected by any drilling within the interpreted host shears to the Canbelego copper mineralisation. Commenting on these initial results, Helix Managing Director Mike Rosenstreich said, “these results potentially highlight a major new mineralised position – never seen before by local DHEM and never drilled before. The survey has lit up a major robust conductive target associated with mineralised structures which clearly persist with depth.” Shares closed 16.67 per cent higher at $0.007.Kogi Iron, to be renamed Macro Metals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding option term sheet to acquire 100 per cent of the Salar Verde Lithium brine-clay project in Chile. The Salar Verde Project covers an area of approximately 289km2 in the southern part of the Salar de Llamara in Chile within the “Lithium Triangle”. In response, Non-Executive Chairman, Peter Huljich commented: “The Salar Verde Lithium Project represents an exciting opportunity for the company in terms of diversification of commodity exposure into an integral part of the electrical storage market.” Shares closed 60 per cent higher at $0.008.Pure Resourceshas secured 160 km2 of claims situated 65 km northeast of Patriot Battery Metals Inc. Corvette discovery, in the Superior Province, Quebec, Canada. Pure’s Executive Chairman, Patric Glovac, commented: “This a genuine opportunity to discover a significant lithium deposit in a Tier-1 jurisdiction and we’re excited to kick-off exploration with aerial reconnaissance mapping and sampling to be undertaken in the coming weeks.” Shares closed 57.45 per cent higher at $0.37.Kinetiko Energyan Australian gas explorer and developer focused on advanced shallow conventional gas and coal bed methane in South Africa, is pleased to provide the following update on its onshore gas exploration and production development activities. Drilling of core hole 270-06C has intersected strong gassy zones in targeted carbonaceous geology extending the potential contiguous gassy sandstone geology by approximately 30 km South. In response, Kinetiko CEO, Nick de Blocq, commented, “The desorption testing on the Majuba samples is now upwards of 11m3/ton and increasing, a very rewarding result from a strategically placed core hole.” Shares closed 9.09 per cent higher at $0.12.Gold is trading at US$1755.27 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.4 per cent higher at US$101.25 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 0.4 per cent.Light crude is trading $0.87 higher at US$79.07 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 67.00 US cents.