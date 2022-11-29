Global semiconductor developer, BluGlass Limited, and Australia's largest provider of online business and finance news, ShareCafe, are hosting a series of expert panel sessions to educate the Australian investor community on applications and opportunities within the semiconductor and high-tech industries.The second session in the three-part series, Gaining exposure to the booming semiconductor sector through the ASX, is being held on Tuesday 29 November 2022 at 10.00am AEDT. The session will focus on the nascent ASX semiconductor industry, and Australia’s growing role within the global US$1 trillion semiconductor sector.The panel will feature highly credentialled semiconductor CEOs, including Coby Hanoch, CEO Weebit Nano, Scott Jewler, CEO Revasum, and James Walker, Exec Chair, BluGlass, as well as sector analyst, Marc Kennis, Managing Director, Pitt Street Research.The virtual session is free to attend. Moderated by Deloitte partner Andrea Culligan, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions.This event is CPD Accredited for Advisers and Brokers.