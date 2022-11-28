Stocks of the Hour: Odyssey Gold, DXN, Metal Bank

(ASX:ODY)

has today announced high grade gold results intersected at the Company’s Tuckanarra Project. The results confirm wide intervals of gold mineralisation above the high-grade shoot, providing a major boost to the project’s open pit mining potential. Commenting on the Highway Zone, Managing Director, Matt Briggs said: ““The first phase of the planned program has been drilled, with 21 holes now completed. Results are now highly anticipated for the remaining 15 holes, which includes four drill holes in the high-grade part of the shoot.” Shares are trading 17.95 per cent higher at 5 cents.has today announced that it has entered into an Exclusive Global Distribution Licence Agreement with Flow2Edge for the marketing and export of DXN’s modular data centre products globally. The agreement will help the firm push their edge data centre operations across Asia Pacific. In response, DXN’s Chief Executive Officer, Shalini Lagrutta said “The DXN team are immensely proud to partner with FLOW, a high growth and innovative digital infrastructure platform, to assist in its ambitions to grow its presence in the Edge data centre market. Shares are trading 33.3 per cent higher at 1 cent.has today announced that their exploration drilling has striked gold at their Stanley Prospect. The new drilling results show a coherent zone of gold mineralisation over 150m in strike exists and remains open to the east and west. Commenting on the Stanley results, Metal Bank’s Chair, Inés Scotland said, “Concurrently, we are working to increase the confidence and upgrade reported gold resources from Inferred into Indicated in some of the deposits.” Shares are trading 18.8 per cent higher at 4 cents.