Stocks of the Hour: xReality Group, Los Cerros, Adveritas

(ASX:XRG)

(ASX:LCL)

announced that its defence subsidiary Operator Tactical Solutions has teamed with DroneShield Ltdto provide eXtended Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) training solutions for front line defenders. The C-UAS market is currently valued at over $1BN USD, rapidly growing at a CAGR of 27% to reach $3.8BN USD by 2027. Shares are trading 16.7 per cent higher at 7 cents.announced that it has acquired 100% of Papua New Guinea focussed private exploration company Footprint Resources Pty Ltd, exposing the Company to multiple high grade exploration targets within five large project areas prospective for copper-gold and nickel. The acquisition provides high-impact, new discovery potential to Los Cerros’ shareholders, in a region that is proven to host a large number of major mineral deposits. Los Cerros Managing Director, Jason Stirbinskis added “This transformational addition to the Los Cerros mineral portfolio offers immediate and material exploration upside as well as jurisdictional and metal diversity, in particular the addition of critical metals to the electric vehicle sector. Shares are trading 19.4 per cent higher at 4 cents.notes the media speculation overnight regarding a possible acquisition of its securities. The Company can confirm it has received a conditional non-binding indicative proposal from NASDAQ listed Integral Ad Science, Inc. ), a global leader in digital ad verification, to acquire 100% of the shares in Adveritas for $0.11 cash per share payable in cash and/or shares in IAS. Shares are trading 32.9 per cent higher at 10 cents.