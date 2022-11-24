Stocks of the Hour: Accelerate Resources, Auroch Minerals, Black Canyon

Accelerate Resources Limitedhas announced that the maiden sampling work at its East Pilbara Lithium Project has confirmed the presence of significant outcrops of pegmatites with the potential for lithium mineralisation. The results from the current program will be used to prioritise the targets for follow-up mapping and sampling in early 2023, and to progress to the drilling stage. Shares are trading 31 per cent higher at 4 cents.Auroch Minerals Limitedhas announced the discovery of high grade lithium mineralisation at their Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia. Follow up work consisting of mapping, rock chip sampling and drill-hole is planning to commence immediately. In response, Auroch Exploration Manager Robin Cox commented, “We can see the significant potential for high grade LCT pegmatites at Nepean North and are excited to commence the next phase of exploration.” Shares are trading 30.8 per cent higher at 7 cents.Australian manganese explorer, Black Canyon Limited, has announced that their Flanagan Bore Mineral Resource Estimate has increased by 64%. The updated measures adds 67 Mt of resource with an additional 7 Mt of contained manganese. Black Canyon Executive Director, Brendan Cummins, said, “this higher grade zone provides a solid platform for early mining years, maximising potential cash flow during the start-up phases of a mining operation.” Shares are trading 10.4 per cent higher at 27 cents.