Stocks of the Hour: Alligator Energy, Netlinkz, Chalice Mining

has announced that the additional resource drilling program has been completed at the Blackbush Deposit, Samphire Uranium Project, in South Australia. Drilling in the western channel extension has found some of the highest uranium grades recorded to date at the project. In response, Alligator’s CEO Greg Hall stated: “The mineralisation continuity and exceptional grades found around Blackbush West have been exciting to see and have continued to buoy our positive view of this Project.” Shares are trading 9.1 per cent higher at 5 cents.announces that it has entered into an agreement with SpaceX for Netlinkz to be a non-exclusive global reseller of the Starlink satellite based high-speed, low-latency broadband internet. With the satellites positioned in low-Earth orbit, Starlink achieves significantly higher transmission speeds for its end users. Netlinkz CEO, James Tsiolis, commented: “The SpaceX Starlink distribution agreement enables Netlinkz to implement its sales strategy faster with a significantly larger footprint. Shares are trading 9.4 per cent higher at 4 cents.provided an update on exploration activities at its Nickel-Copper-Platinum Project, located in Western Australia. The company has announced outstanding wide high-grade intersections, with the drilling demonstrating potential for material resource growth. Shares are trading 5.6 per cent higher at $4.91