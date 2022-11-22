Stocks of the Hour: Besra Gold, Audeara, PlaySide Studios

Besra Goldhas today announced exceptional high and bonanza grade gold intercepts at their Bekajang project in Malaysia. A second round of drilling will commence shortly to follow up on the potential implications of the exceptional grades intercepted. In response, CEO, Dr. Ray Shaw commented,“The results of the drilling program highlight just how little understood are the controls on mineral endowment within what is the most mature sector of the Bau Gold Field corridor that includes two very significant historical mines.” Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 8 cents.Audeara Limited (ASX: AUA) announced that it has received a binding commitment for an A$2.8m placement with a strategic investor, Mr. David Lin the CEO of Clinico Inc. The Company has agreed to issue 28,000,000 shares at a price of $0.10 per share which is subject to shareholder approval. In response, Audeara’s Managing Director Dr. James Fielding, commented, “ Audeara has previously announced a working relationship with Clinico in Taiwan and looks forward to the strengthening of this relationship to expand business opportunities in Asia.” Shares are trading 8.6 per cent higher at 9 cents.PlaySide Studios Limited (ASX: PLY) announced the signing of a game development agreement with Meta Platforms Technologies. Meta engaged PlaySide to design and develop a mixed reality interactive software product for its Quest suite of virtual reality devices. In response, Playside’s CEO, Gerry Sakkas, stated, “Meta is bringing virtual reality and mixed reality into the mainstream with its Quest suite of products, and we are excited about the opportunity to demonstrate our domain expertise with this game. Shares are trading 14.3 per cent higher at 68 cents.