Stocks of the Hour: BluGlass, Iceni Gold, Andromeda Metals

Global semiconductor developerhas announced that their laser diodes have achieved feasible reliability, showing more than 500 hours of continuous operation with stable optical power and voltage in reliability testing. The reliable feasibility is a critical prerequisite milestone for production and commercial product launches. In response, BluGlass President Jim Haden stated, “Reliability testing is ongoing and with our recent achievements and progress, we are moving toward a fixed beta design. This reliability milestone also enables us to increase our engagement with customers who are eagerly awaiting products to meet unmet market needs.” Shares are trading 3.3 per cent higher at 3 cents.has announced a significant gold discovery at their Guyer Air Core program. The discovery program has been completed, identifying a nugget trend over several kilometres, confirming the prospectivity of both Guyer and Everleigh target areas. In response, Technical Director David Nixon commented “The shape and composition of the nuggets suggest primary sources are nearby.” Shares are trading 118.8 per cent higher at 14 cents.has announced that they have signed a Binding Offtake Agreement for Great White Concrete Additives. The Agreement with IMCD is for the exclusive sale of the Great White HRM and Great White SRM additives in Australia and New Zealand. Great White HRM™ has the potential to enable the decarbonisation of the concrete industry and additionally reduce costs for customers. In response, Andromeda’s Managing Director, James Marsh said: “Great White HRM is an exciting new product entering the market at the right time to help construction companies meet their carbon reduction targets and save money.” Shares are trading 7.7 per cent higher at 6 cents.