Dent Sector Fund CIO Harry S Dent Jr predicts an ugly 2023

We're talking today with Mr Harry Dent. Harry is known as the contrarians’ contrarian and is a Harvard-educated economist who runs a research firm, HSD Publishing. The firm publishes newsletters, including the HS Dent Forecast. Dent is also the author of many best-selling books on markets and the economy. He's appeared on Good Morning America, PBS, CNBC and Fox News. He's been featured in Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Fortune, Success, US News, and the World Report, Business Week and the Wall Street Journal. Dent bases his predictions largely on demographics, market and economic cycles, and over the years there has been no shortage of big predictions. Harry, welcome to Sydney. Thanks for your time.Nice to be here.Not a bad view out there, Harry.Oh no. My favourite country in the world, Australia.Is that right? Well, welcome to Sydney. Now you've made a career via newsletter and your best-selling books on kind of predicting market conditions and economies, looking through those economies. Now, that's a tough business, isn't it?That's true. The best people are right 65 per cent of the time, which means they're wrong 35, so yes.Understood. I mean, how is that, being so public with your predictions?Well, you know, most people don't do it. Economists couch it, “Well, this, but only of this.” No. I just say, "Look, this is what the fundamentals say." I look at demographics, which is very solid, when people spend money, exactly when and how, and say, "This should happen." Now, something else can happen, but it's better to put it out there, but most people don't because they don't want to be wrong. You can't help people if you don't give them clear forecasts. How else are they going to act and have confidence?Yeah. And have you ever gone back and looked at your track record and seen how that has performed?Yeah, it's just that there's… There’s big things we predict. I mean, I'm most famous in the '80s, when people thought the little boom we had then was about all that America could see because Asia was going to run over us, and Japan. I said, "No. We're going to be the best boom in the '90s and the early 2000s. We have the biggest baby boom in the world and baby boomers are going to grow up and spend money." People thought I was crazy back then. And economists don't look at demographics. Demographics is the holy grail for forecasting. People are very predictable, a life cycle. They only cost money to raise until they enter the workforce, 18 to 22, high school, college. Then they have their strongest career into the late 40s, and then they invest the most in their 50s and 60s for retirement. So, people are a lot more predictable in mass. I don't know what any individual's going to do, but I know what the average person's going to do down to the decimal point, and that makes the economy more predictable than economists are telling people.So, let's start by talking markets, right? Can I get your opinion on the US equity market at the moment?Yeah. Okay. So, the US had their great boom and then all this stimulus and they've extended it, but now we're going down because they finally had to tighten because they stimulated too much. The US has already peaked as a country. There's only five countries in the world -- Norway, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, and Israel, developed countries -- that have a millennial generation that takes you to new heights. That's rare what you have here. So, I'm very bullish on the Australian economy, and the US goes more sideways, which is a lot better than most of Europe, which is basically going to decline in the coming decades. So, we can look at any country or any region of the world and say, "Hey, where are there places that people are going to keep spending more money as they age and when not?"You're in Australia. What's your opinion on Australian equity markets and Australia in general?Yeah, basically, you have this… Again, one of just five countries that has demographics, the next generation, the millennials we call them in the United States, take you to new heights. They're going to spend more as a generation than the baby boom did. In the US, it's the same, that the millennials only take us back to where the baby boomers did, and in Europe, they don't even get there. So, Australia is one of the few developed countries that still has strong growth after we go through a global recession to shake out all this excessive stimulus. What we've had is the biggest financial asset bubble in history, because to stimulate after the 2008 recession, the GFC, governments just pumped money into the financial markets. So, we didn't get consumer inflation, we got financial asset inflation. So, that financial asset bubble has to burst, and that's going to bring stocks down in most countries, real estate, everything, bonds, and that's going to be the buying opportunity of a lifetime in the next couple years. So, I'm telling people, look, get more conservative now, and if you do, you're going to be able to reinvest at the sale of a lifetime on everything from stocks, bonds, real estate.Now, I suppose you could argue that's starting to happen right now?Yes. I think... Well, okay, I've always looked, because I also study when a bubble like this bursts, the first crash is usually 30 to 40 per cent and quick. Well, that just happened in the US. So, that was the first sign because before that the markets kept going up, and then they would correct, and oh, they'd make a slight new high because more stimulus. So, now the US government, the Federal Reserve, is tightening and other central banks are. So, that's a bad sign. But I'm looking for the markets to confirm it, and the markets were just down 34 per cent, the NASDAQ in the US, and that's a sign to me that we did see a top and we're not going to have a correction, we're going to have the biggest crash in stocks of our lifetimes.Harry, so why have a fund in Australia, given you're US-based, and what's the track record there?Well, I've been coming to Australia for decades, and GoCo Group and Andrew Stewart here have been promoting me, and they were the ones that encouraged me to do it. It helps to start a fund to have people who are going to promote it and push it, and you know how competitive the mutual fund industry is in the United States. So, the plan is to start it here and then to do one in the US as well, but it's actually easier, especially with the backing I have here, to do it here, and I love Australia and I love coming to Australia, so I have no problem with that.And how's performance been? The calendar year performance?Yeah, it's a new fund, but yeah, it's been operating this year, and from year to date, from beginning of January, it's up about 9.6 per cent, and people know the stock markets in general globally are down more like 20 per cent. So, it's a very nice return.And I've looked through the mandate. I've looked through the PDs. You invest in listed investment companies, which surprised me and exchange traded funds.Yes, ETFs.So, that's more your bias rather than single stock exposure.It is in the downturn. In a downturn, most everything goes down, bonds, stocks, and stuff. So, it's a narrower field. You just want to be in the highest quality long term. Like we're focusing on US long-term treasury bonds, 10- and 30-year, and the long-term government Australia bonds. That's what does best in a big deflationary downturn like this. When we get to the boom on the other side, we're going to be able to diversify in more stocks and stock sectors. So, that'll be the tone of the fund then. Right now, we want to be in safe stuff that at least makes you a good amount of money when everything else is falling, and mark my words on this -- everything's going to keep falling, real estate, stocks, and normal corporate bonds in the next couple years. This will be a crash closer to '29 to '32, more so than even the GFC, 2008 to '09.I mean, that is scary stuff, Harry.It's scary stuff, but I got the same pushback when I said the boom would be so strong in the '80s. People said, "Harry, that can't happen, not in an ageing country like the United States."Yeah, understood. Just going back a step and the hedge fund, it's got a global mandate or just an Australian mandate?Definitely global.Global mandate.It's a global macro trend fund. We can go anywhere and see that's what... My research is unique in saying, "Where are the demographic trends still growing?" I can do that in any country, developed, emerging, in the world. So, it's a science. Economists aren't trained in this. I started as an economics major and quit because I wasn't learning anything useful about the economy.And, just to finish up, it's been a tumultuous last six months in 2022. We're looking to 2023. You make big predictions. What's your call?Yeah. I think 2023 is going to be the worst year in a long time forward and backwards. We're starting this crash here in 2022. The S&P 500 was the last major index to peak on January 4th. So, we've started… I call it the first wave down. We're in the second wave bounce. If the next wave goes down strong and hard, it will confirm that we're in a major crash, not a correction, and it'll keep going down for a couple of years. So, that's what I'm tracking.Harry Dent, a pleasure to talk to you. Thanks for your time.