Stocks of the Hour: Antilles Gold, Mt Monger Resources, Sayona Mining

has announced that further drilling has confirmed copper mineralisation at El Pilar deposit in Cuba. The length and grade of the copper mineralisation in the hole shows that El Pilar is potentially a significant copper-gold discovery. In response, Mr. Brian Johnson, Executive Chairman of Antilles Gold, said, “the Company intends to complete JORC Resources and a Scoping Study for a proposed low cap-ex open cut oxide gold-copper mine at El Pilar to produce gold and copper concentrates, by October 2023.” Shares are trading almost 7 per cent higher at 5 cents.has confirmed their drilling program shows that the REE mineralisation contains a significant proportion of valuable heavy, magnetic and critical rare earth oxides. The recent program confirms REE grades and a continuity of clay-hosted mineralisation. In response, Managing Director Lachlan Reynolds commented, “We are excited by the scale of this opportunity - the mineralisation potentially extends over a very large area, most of which is still untested by drilling.” Shares are trading 35 per cent higher at 14 cents.is expanding its northern lithium hub in Québec, following an agreement with Troilus Gold, concerning a significant exploration package located near the Moblan Lithium Project. Sayona is paying C$40 million worth of SYA stock as consideration for the claims to be acquired. In response,Sayona’s Managing Director, Brett Lynch stated, “This is an investment in Sayona’s future production by acquiring nearly 1,000 square kilometres of prospective lithium acreage, more than 200 times the size of our current Moblan project.” Shares are trading flat at 24 cents.